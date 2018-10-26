Dance teacher claims trial to eight sex offences allegedly committed on student

Lee Meng Chun was accused of committing the offences on his 15-year-old student in a community hall in Serdang, Selangor between April and June this year.

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 26 — A dance teacher pleaded not guilty at the Sexual Crime Court Against Children today to four counts each of allegedly performing oral sex and committing physical sexual assault on a 15-year-old male student.

Forty-two-year-old Lee Meng Chun was accused of committing the offences in a community hall in Serdang, Selangor between April and June this year.

He was charged with four counts of committing carnal intercourse against the order of nature without consent under Section 377C of the Penal Code which carries a maximum jail sentence of 20 years and liable to be whipped if convicted.

For four counts of physically sexual assaulting the boy by touching his private part, Lee was charged under Section 14 (a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 which carries a maximum jail sentence of 20 years and liable to be whipped if convicted.

Judge Yong Zarida Sazali set bail at RM10,000 for each charge with one surety and fixed November 23 for mention.

She also imposed additional condition including impounding Lee’s passport as well as requiring him to report to the nearest police station once a month and instructed him not to disturb the victim or prosecution witnesses.

Deputy public prosecutor Aimi Syazwani Sarmin applied to the court not to allow bail for Lee but counsel Teaw Zhen Yang requested for bail of a minimum amount to be given to his client. — Bernama