Pakatan tops Bersih 2.0’s list of PD by-election offences

Anwar is seen during the launch of the free online tuition portal earlier this month. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — Election watchdog Bersih 2.0 today identified 10 offences committed during the Port Dickson by-election, with Pakatan Harapan (PH) topping the list of offenders.

The Bersih 2.0 steering committee said in a statement today that PKR’s Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had committed six offences, while PAS’ candidate Mohd Nazari Mokhtar was responsbile for four during campaigning for the by-election which was held on October 13.

“The by-election was marred by various election offences and misconduct during the campaign period. Ten issues were recorded and all were committed by Pakatan Harapan and Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS),” the statement read.

The election watchdog said among the offences committed by Anwar included staging a surprise appearance at an awards ceremony for army veterans at the Army Museum in Port Dickson, attending a zakat aid distribution event at Masjid Jamek Permatang Pasir, and launching a free online tuition portal, which was said to be connected to a Perak state government-linked tuition portal.

The first two events were attended by Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu and Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Aminuddin Harun respectively.

Bersih 2.0 urged ministers and government agencies to not invite election candidates to public events organised by the government during any campaign period.

“We call on all ministers and government agencies to refrain from inviting any election candidate to public government events or functions during the campaign period of future elections.

“The principle of separation between political party events and government events and administrative neutrality must be observed at all times,” the statement read.

Anwar was said to have also campaigned at a free concert and two dinner events, in which its funders were unclear.

“It was unclear who paid for these events and if both events were organised with his or his agent’s authorisation as part of the election campaign in accordance with Section 15A of the Election Offences Act, where event expenses have to be reported in the candidate’s account,” said Bersih 2.0, adding that the election expenditure limit is set at RM200,000 for each candidate.

Meanwhile, PAS’ Nazari was found to have handed out free gifts such as televisions, home appliances and hampers, as well as provided free medical check-ups repeatedly in his campaign.

On polling day, Bersih 2.0 spotted some election transgressions, including party booths at polling centres in three constituencies, unauthorised party supporters entering Kolej Vokasional Port Dickson and SK Port Dickson together with the candidates, and an election observer who was initially barred from entering the polling stream at Kolej Vokasional Port Dickson, an issue that was later resolved.

“Bersih 2.0 believes that stronger law enforcement and more effective training for election workers are key to resolving these issues,” the committee said.