Najib: Why stop at Jho Low? I want to know who else got their share of 1MDB

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak speaks to Mary Ann Jolley on Al Jazeera’s 101 East show. — Picture courtesy of Al Jazeera

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak has called on investigators to probe other international figures linked to the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) scandal as well, to find out where the allegedly siphoned funds have disappeared to.

The former prime minister told Al Jazeera’s 101 East show that the authorities should not just stop at fugitive broker Low Taek Jho, or Jho Low, since he also would like to know who else benefited from the scandal.

“Fine... let them do their work but don’t just stop at Jho Low. Get others involved as well because there are other international figures who probably are involved. They must also be investigated.

“We want to know where the money flowed to. And who really benefited from the whole 1MDB issue. I would like to know too,” he told Al Jazeera’s reporter Mary Ann Jolley.

Jolley asked Najib about the six corruption investigations related to 1MDB across the globe. In the hour-long grilling, Najib lost his cool a couple of times.

A transcript of the interview was made available to Malay Mail. The show will be aired on the news channel tomorrow at 11.30am Malaysian time.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) recently reiterated that it only had 40 per cent of its investigations to complete, which concerned matters abroad.

Singapore was the first country to legally act on the 1MDB saga. It has fined eight banks and convicted four people linked to the Malaysian fund since its investigations in 2015.

Earlier last month, a Singapore court also ordered the return of some S$15.3 million (RM46.3 million) misappropriated from 1MDB to Malaysia.

The United States is in the midst of both criminal and civil actions on 1MDB assets.