Ireland votes on historic blasphemy ban

A member of the Celestial Church of Christ reads the Bible during the worship at their church in Abidjan August 26, 2017. Irish voters were deciding today whether to repeal a ban on blasphemy. — Reuters pic

DUBLIN, Oct 26 — Irish voters were deciding today whether to repeal a ban on blasphemy — the latest potential reform distancing the once-devout nation from its Catholic past.

The referendum was being held alongside a presidential election in which incumbent Michael Higgins was expected to secure a new seven-year term in the largely ceremonial post.

Irish law defines blasphemy as a “matter that is grossly abusive or insulting in relation to matters held sacred by any religion, thereby causing outrage among a substantial number of the adherents of that religion”.

Blasphemy is punishable by a €25,000 (RM118,534) fine, although it is believed that the last attempted prosecution in the country was when a priest accidentally burnt a bible in 1855 — before blasphemy was enshrined in the 1937 constitution — rendering the present-day law largely obsolete.

The law was heavily criticised three years ago when police were forced to investigate British TV personality Stephen Fry for calling God “stupid” during an interview.

In political circles many high profile figures have made it known that they have hoped to hold the referendum for some years.

This latest vote follows a May referendum when citizens overturned a constitutional abortion ban by a landslide 66 per cent.

Many saw that vote as a bellwether issue, demonstrating the Catholic Church’s diminishing influence in the once highly religious nation.

Today, polls opened at 7am (0600 GMT) and will close at 10pm (2100 GMT), with votes due to be counted tomorrow.

Ireland’s electorate currently stands at around 3.2 million, according to May figures from the housing ministry.

In the presidential vote, Higgins, a 77-year-old former parliamentary politician, academic and poet known affectionately to many as “Michael D.”, is facing five challengers for the largely ceremonial post. — AFP