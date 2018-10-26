Singapore-Malaysia Leaders’ Retreat postponed

It was reported on October 23 that Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong is scheduled to meet Malaysian Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad in Putrajaya next month for the leaders’ retreat.

SINGAPORE, Oct 26 — The next Singapore-Malaysia Leaders’ Retreat has been postponed to a date to be fixed later, according to Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Ministry’s spokesperson said this in a statement today in responding to media queries on the date of the 9th Singapore-Malaysia Leaders’ Retreat.

However, the statement did not specify any reasons for the postponement.

Quoting Lee, a local newspaper reported that it was to take place about 10 days after Dr Mahathir comes to Singapore for the 33rd Asean Summit and Related Summits.

Dr Mahathir will be here for the summit which Singapore, as the Asean chair, will host for five days from November 11.

The eighth edition of the retreat was held here in January this year. — Bernama