Oct 31 hearing for Najib application to transfer case to High Court

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — The High Court here today fixed October 31 to hear the application by former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak to transfer his 21 money laundering and four corruption charges from the Sessions Court to the High Court.

“The application will be heard before Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali at 3pm,” said counsel Wan Aizuddin Wan Mohammed, representing Najib, after the case management before High Court deputy registrar Raja Shahril Anuar Raja Baniamin.

He said the prosecution team via an affidavit did not object the matter.

On September 20, Najib, 65, pleaded not guilty to 21 counts of money laundering under Section 4(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001 (AMLATFA).

He was alleged to have committed all the offences at Jalan Raja Chulan branch of AmIslamic Bank Berhad, No. 55, Jalan Raja Chulan, Bukit Ceylon here on August 2 and 7, 2013.

The other four charges were under Section 23 (1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009.

Najib pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

In the charges under the MACC Act, Najib was accused of using his then position as prime minister, finance minister and chairman of the 1MDB advisory board, to receive bribes amounting to RM2.3 billion.

He was alleged to have committed all the offences at AmIslamic Bank Berhad, No. 55, Jalan Raja Chulan, here between February 24, 2011 and December 19, 2014. — Bernama