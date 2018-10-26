Bursa Malaysia ends in the red

A view of the bursa stock market exchange board in RHB Investment Bank in Kuala Lumpur February 6, 2018. — Picture Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — Bursa Malaysia gave up early gains to end in the red today, in line with losses in most regional bourses.

The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) declined 3.53 points to 1,683.06 from yesterday’s close of 1,686.59.

After opening 3.89 points better at 1,690.48, the key index moved between 1,678.35 and 1,691.44 throughout the day.

A dealer said the weaker performance in Asian shares hampered buying sentiment in the local market, with Singapore’s Straits Times Index down 1.44 per cent to 2,969.37, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was 1.11 per cent lower at 24,717.63 and Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 down 0.40 per cent to 21,184.60.

On the technical front, Kenanga Research said the FBM KLCI’s outlook was increasingly bearish with the index now below the 1,700 psychological support.

“With key momentum indicators still in the negative territory, support levels are identified at 1,658 and 1,614.

“Should market sentiment improves, key levels of resistance to look for are at 1,700 and 1,735,” it said in a note.

Among Bursa Malaysia’s heavyweights, Maybank lost three sen to RM9.44, Public Bank declined 28 sen to RM24.62, while Tenaga and Petronas Chemicals added four sen each to RM14.04 and RM9.29, respectively.

As for actives, Seacera fell 7.5 sen to 15.5 sen, Gamuda rose 15 sen to RM2.47 and NovaMSC declined 1.5 sen to 13.5 sen.

Market breadth was negative with losers overwhelming gainers 460 to 373, while 336 counters were unchanged, 731 untraded and 22 others suspended.

Volume was lower at 1.82 billion units valued at RM1.68 billion from 2.24 billion units valued at RM2.33 billion yesterday.

The FBM Emas Index fell 11.64 points to 11,591.11, the FBM Emas Shariah Index added 6.38 points to 11,545.37 and the FBMT 100 Index contracted 9.45 points to 11,447.22.

The FBM Ace Index shrank 36.60 points to 4,775.05 and the FBM 70 was 45.96 points better at 13,290.74.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index gained 6.91 points to 7,324.34, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.59 of-a-point higher to 168.34 and the Financial Services Index fell 35.91 points to 17,144.87.

Main Market volume fell to 1.21 billion shares worth RM1.55 billion from 1.49 billion shares worth RM2.18 billion recorded on Thursday.

Warrants turnover dwindled to 368.2 million units valued at RM90.04 million from 452.18 million units valued at RM94.82 million transacted yesterday.

Volume on the ACE Market decreased to 238.03 million shares worth RM43.89 million from 297.81 million shares worth RM60.61 million registered yesterday.

Consumer products and services accounted for 116.49 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (296.65 million), construction (144.51 million), technology (220.91 million), SPAC (150,000), financial services (26.13 million), property (75.42 million), plantations (12.69 million), REITs (7.49 million), closed/fund (30,000), energy (219.59 million), healthcare (21.64 million), telecommunication and media (33.33 million), transportation and logistics (21.99 million) and utilities (20.61 million). — Bernama