Here’s the final trailer for ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ (VIDEO)

Rami Malek as rock icon Freddie Mercury in ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 26 — 20th Century Fox has released a final trailer for highly anticipated upcoming Queen biopic film Bohemian Rhapsody.

Rami Malek plays the role of the legendary singer in the film that traces the band’s meteoric rise, near-fall and reunion for their famed Live Aid performance at London’s Wembley Arena in 1985.

The film also stars Gwilym Lee (as Queen lead guitarist Brian May), Joseph Mazzello (as Queen bass guitarist John Deacon), Ben Hardy (as Queen drummer Roger Taylor), Lucy Boynton, Aidan Gillen, Tom Hollander, Allen Leech and Mike Myers.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Bohemian Rhapsody is a foot-stomping celebration of Queen, their music and their extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury. Freddie defied stereotypes and shattered convention to become one of the most beloved entertainers on the planet. The film traces the meteoric rise of the band through their iconic songs and revolutionary sound. They reach unparalleled success, but in an unexpected turn Freddie, surrounded by darker influences, shuns Queen in pursuit of his solo career. Having suffered greatly without the collaboration of Queen, Freddie manages to reunite with his bandmates just in time for Live Aid. While bravely facing a recent AIDS diagnosis, Freddie leads the band in one of the greatest performances in the history of rock music. Queen cements a legacy that continues to inspire outsiders, dreamers and music lovers to this day.”

Bohemian Rhapsody is set for release here on November 8.