Five nabbed over armed robbery at sea

Published 49 minutes ago on 26 October 2018

Police said the robbers left the boat taking with them RM10,000 cash and its one-tonne catch. — Reuters
KUANTAN, Oct 26 — A commander rank officer in an enforcement agency were among five people detained by the police in connection with a robbery on a Vietnamese fishing boat in the waters off Rompin near here on Wednesday.

Rompin police chief DSP Azli Mohd Noor said the 30-year-old suspect, his two siblings as well as a 56-year-old man and his 20-year-old son were detained in Nenasi, Pekan near here on the same day.

The main suspect’s elder brother, 31, is a teacher while their 28-year-old younger brother is a junior general assistant at an oil palm-related agency.

“The five suspects, armed with a pistol, boarded the fishing boat and introduced themselves as enforcement personnel. The robbers left the boat taking with them RM10,000 cash and its one-tonne catch,” he said in a statement here today.

Azli said the suspects had been remanded until October 30 to facilitate investigations under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code. — Bernama

