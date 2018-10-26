Kaspersky reps meet PM to discuss cybersecurity challenges

Kaspersky Asia Pacific Managing Director Stephan Neumeier shared his assessment of the next level of the cybersecurity threat and what key questions business leaders should be asking about cybersecurity. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — Global cybersecurity company, Kaspersky Lab, recently met with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to discuss cybersecurity challenges.

Kaspersky, as a member, was part of the European-Asean Business Alliance (EABA) mission to Malaysia from October 22-23.

The EABA delegates met with Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng and Deputy Minister of International Trade and Industry Ong Kian Ming, among others.

Kaspersky Asia Pacific Managing Director Stephan Neumeier shared his assessment of the next level of the cybersecurity threat and what key questions business leaders should be asking about cybersecurity.

“The meeting allowed us to learn about the new policies being implemented by the government, their approach towards cybersecurity and provided us an opportunity to share our best practices.

“These discussions should be on-going, such as for the national digital ID, introduced by Minister of Communications and Multimedia Gobind Singh Deo in early October,” he added.

EABA is a member-driven alliance of leading European multinational companies with significant interests in the Asean region, with the aim to serve as a platform for dialogue with national governments and regional organisations.

A study published by Global Cybersecurity Index 2017 showed Malaysia ranked third in terms of its commitment to cybersecurity. — Bernama