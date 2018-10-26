Do not pick on vernacular school alone — Ti Lian Ker

OCTOBER 26 — 1. Tun Dr Mahathir Mohammad should not simplify the issue of unity. The real cause of disunity is the continued racial stereotyping of issues and picking on the Chinese as a convenient punching bag such as highlighting that “the wealthiest are Chinese”, imposing racial quotas indiscriminately, disregarding Chinese poverty, etc.

2. Politicians should not continue to pick on the Chinese as purportedly responsible for racial disunity due to multiple factors. I must caution remind Tun Dr Mahathir his words on not “prescribing simple solutions or answers to a complicated problem” such as singling out Chinese and Tamil vernacular schools as the cause of disunity.

3. There are many multi-racial student contents in Chinese vernacular schools. Some of these schools have better racial interactions than national schools which do not have enrolments of Chinese, Indians or other races in the schools. What about the residential colleges and “Asrama penuh” that singularly provide for Malays only? Aren’t these the bigger causes of segregation since the Malays are the main ethnicity in the country?

4. Pakatan’s governance should focus on the core issues causing racial divide in the country and stop using Chinese as the bogeyman or irresponsibly blame national disunity on vernacular schools without a comprehensive survey and a thorough study of the complex issue of national divide inherent to the nation’s diversity.

5. Shutting down vernacular schools is akin to closing the “English medium” schools of the past that had contributed tremendously to our national development, multiracial cohesiveness and unity, and educated renowned personalities like Tun Dr Mahathir, Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz, etc. In retrospect, picking on the English medium schools and closing them was an enormous mistake of which we are reluctant to admit.

Datuk Seri Ti Lian Ker

MCA Publicity Spokesman

MCA Religious Harmony Bureau Chairman

