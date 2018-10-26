Hong Kong shares suffer another steep drop to end week

The Hong Kong Exchanges flag, Chinese national flag and Hong Kong flag are hoisted outside the Hong Kong Stocks Exchange in Hong Kong June 7, 2016. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, Oct 26 — Hong Kong stocks ended the week with another sharp loss today, in line with a broad sell-off across Asia as investors failed to match a rebound on Wall Street owing to geopolitical and trade worries.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 1.11 per cent, or 276.83 points, to 24,717.63.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.19 per cent, or 4.95 points, to 2,598.85.

The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China’s second exchange, dropped 0.17 per cent, or 2.18 points, to 1,290.62. — AFP