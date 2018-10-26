Opposition at odds over whether Zahid should still lead them

Umno president, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court, 19 October 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — Members of the Opposition are at odds over whether embattled Opposition leader Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi should step down as he is facing charges of money-laundering, criminal breach of trust and accepting bribes.

MIC vice-president Datuk Sivarraajh Chandran told Malay Mail that since Barisan Nasional (BN) is now operating in a silo, it is up to Umno to decide but as a young leader, he would prefer someone untainted to head the Opposition.

“It is something that Umno should decide. I think that was along the lines that Ashraf made with his statement, asking him to take a rest,” said Sivarraajh referring to Umno Youth chief Datuk Ashraf Wajdi Dusuki’s statement yesterday.

Ashraf Wajdi had asked Zahid to go on leave pending the court decision on the charges brought against him.

“That is the right thing to do now,” Sivarraajh said.

“We don’t want to rock the boat but at the same time, he should focus on his cases and give them importance and urgency while we focus on doing our duty.

“I know he’s a good man but unfortunately, he is facing a lot of charges and Umno must decide who should take over (temporarily).”

The former MIC Youth leader added it would give the Opposition credibility if someone who is free of criminal charges leads them, although he stressed that Zahid is innocent till proven guilty.

MCA publicity spokesman Datuk Seri Ti Lian Ker, on the other hand, said it is hypocritical of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration to drop all charges against Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng over the Penang bungalow issue but continue to prosecute BN leaders.

“It isn’t fair to target Zahid alone. We no longer talk about good governance. They (PH) have compromised a lot of good governance that they advocated in the past, such as the proceedings against Lim Guan Eng when he should have been charged.

“When you start that, you open a floodgate of inconsistencies and you make (legal proceedings) political. The knife shouldn’t be cutting BN alone. You can’t apply double standards. When upholding the law, sometimes you must make political compromises.

“But if you want to uphold political interest, you compromise the jurisprudence,” said Ti.

However, he argued that in an ideal world, tainted leaders should step down.

PAS Jerai MP Sabri Azit voiced his support for Zahid, saying that the latter has yet to be proven guilty in court.

“Personally, as long as he has not been found guilty (in court) and the Opposition chief whip has not made it an issue that the Opposition leader must be replaced, he should still lead the coalition,” said Sabri.

Earlier this week, Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa had also said that the party’s supreme council will review Zahid’s position as its president.

Zahid is facing 45 charges of money-laundering involving RM72 million and criminal breach of trust and accepting bribes involving RM42 million.