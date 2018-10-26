Umno’s Puteri wing chooses to stand by Zahid ‘in trying times’

Puteri Umno chief Zahida Zarik Khan said her wing will continue to give moral support to the party president during ‘these trying times’.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — Umno’s Puteri wing has pledged to stand by party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today, even as its Youth wing had yesterday urged him to go on leave until his court cases are resolved.

Puteri Umno chief Zahida Zarik Khan said her wing will continue to give moral support to Zahid during “these trying times”, and will go on defending and protecting the party.

“We are like children who do not have the heart to impose more emotional burden on their ‘father’, who is currently facing some problems, while at the same time, managing this ‘large Umno family’.

“We call for other Umno members, especially Puteri members, to calm down and continue to pray for the best for our leaders and beloved party,” she said in a statement.

Zahida said Puteri has chosen to take a more mature stance by engaging in discussions with the management committee, political bureau as well as the supreme council.

She said the wing understands the challenges faced by an Opposition leader, and believes that Zahid has his own way of dealing with his current predicament.

“He has the right to fight for justice based on the principle of ‘innocent until proven guilty’ and should not face prejudice when speaking to the media.

“Our party currently is being pressured by the ruling government, where we can see our leaders being charged one after another, and there will likely be more to come due to political motives and the selective prosecutions that it is practising,” she said.

Yesterday, Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said the wing had requested that Zahid take a leave of absence as he said it was unfair that the Umno president is burdened with party duties while fighting various charges in court.

Zahid had last Friday claimed trial to 45 charges of money laundering involving RM72 million and criminal breach of trust (CBT), and accepting bribes involving RM42 million.