Ariana Grande announces ‘Sweetener’ world tour

Singer Ariana Grande arrives at the 57th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 8, 2015. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 26 — After teasing the dates earlier this week, the singer announced a world tour in support of her critically-acclaimed album Sweetener.

Singer Ariana Grande announced the “Sweetener” world tour via Twitter yesterday.

She will start on the North American leg of the “Sweetener” tour in March 2019, kicking off in Albany, New York.

Grande will make stops across the continent, including in Canada, before winding up in Madison Square Garden, New York City.

International tour dates will also be announced soon.

Sweetener debuted at No 1 on the Billboard 200 in August 2018, making it Grande’s third chart-topper. — AFP-Relaxnews