Penang to mull group’s demand for spot on panel probing landslides

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow speaks at a press conference in George Town October 26, 2018. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 26 — Penang will consider Penang Forum’s demand to be included in the state’s special committee formed to investigate the Bukit Kukus landslide.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said, however, that the special committee is an internal investigation.

“It is not a commission of inquiry but we will consider Penang Forum’s requests,” he said in a press conference after officiating the opening of The Institution of Engineers Malaysia (IEM) Penang branch office here.

He was responding to demands by Penang Forum for two of its members, an engineer and a lawyer, to be included in the committee.

The group also called for more transparency in the state’s investigations into the incident.

Chow said IEM Penang was invited to be in the special committee.

“They have agreed to be in the committee so Penang branch chairman Ting Chek Choon and Penang branch in-coming chairman Yau Ann Nian will be in the committee,” he said.

He hoped the high-level special committee will thoroughly investigate the incident to identify cause and parties responsible for the incident.

The Penang state government formed the special committee on Wednesday and it will be chaired by Deputy Chief Minister 1 Datuk Zakiyuddin Abdul Rahman.

Earlier in his speech, Chow said IEM was among the professional bodies and parties that came up with the hill land development guidelines many years ago, after the Bukit Antarabangsa incident.

“Since then, they have been rendering their assistance and expertise to many parties including the state, such as during the Penang Hill funicular train break down, the Penang Umno building mishap as well as other disasters,” he said.

The Bukit Kukus landslide, which occurred on October 19, killed nine workers and injured four others.

It happened at the construction site of the Bukit Kukus paired road project connecting Paya Terubong to Relau.

Civil society groups, including Penang Forum, has criticised the state authorities for not monitoring the project to prevent such incidents from happening.