Brewers cry foul over 700ml bottling limit

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — The Malaysia Liquor Manufacturer and Bottler Association claimed today that its members are being unfairly penalised following the recent deaths related to methanol poisoning nationwide.

Its president Christine Goh told a news conference here that the Health Ministry’s ruling that the 700ml limit on locally produced liquor was disadvantageous towards legit local brewers, as they made up only 2 per cent of the RM13 billion domestic market.

“It’s common knowledge that the deaths related to the methanol poisoning were due to illicit alcohol but why are we being punished instead?” she asked.

“The policy appears prejudicial against Malaysian legal tax paying liquor producers only,” she added.

The association appealed to the ministry last week for a review of the ruling, saying local players were struggling due to competition from illegal liquor makers.

She said the association’s members currently had about RM100 million of smaller sized bottles in stock and had paid RM80 million in excise duties, adding that the 700ml bottle limit would cause losses to them.

Goh said there should be a grace period before any restricting policies are enforced.

Local state health officers have raided and issued compounds to outlets who infringe the 700ml limitation despite the products being duty paid with Customs tax stamps.

She estimated the losses of the local liquor manufacturers due to the ruling to be in the region of RM180 million in sales.

Goh was also sceptical at the ministry’s assertion that the new 700ml ruling would effectively reduce alcohol consumption in Malaysia.

She said drinkers would have no choice but to opt for larger bottles.