After landslide, group demands authorities show reports on Bukit Kukus

A general view of the construction site where the landslide occurred at Bukit Kukus in Paya Terubong October 25, 2018. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 26 — The state and federal authorities’ investigations into the Bukit Kukus landslide should be open to public scrutiny, a non-governmental organisation said today.

Penang Forum wants all meeting minutes and notes of the investigations to be made public so that the public knows what was the cause of the incident.

“We ask the authorities to include at least two members from Penang Forum, an engineer and a lawyer, to sit in any of the panel investigating the tragedy,” Penang Forum member Khoo Salma said during a peaceful gathering held in front of City Hall here.

She said the committee members who sit in the investigations should also not be bound by secrecy laws.

The group urged the authorities to call for explanations, open up records and even demand resignations if necessary over the incident.

“We urge that the authorities impose the maximum penalties as a deterrent to prevent such needless loss of lives in future,” she said.

She said the Bukit Kukus tragedy and last year’s Tanjung Bungah landslide highlighted the hazards of hill development.

“This forced us to re-examine the role of the authorities in undertaking and enabling such hill land development despite its own lack of monitoring capacity,” she said.

She said the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) is the owner of the Bukit Kukus paired road project where the landslide occurred.

“We would like to see the records of how MBPP supervised its own project,” she said.

She said Bukit Kukus was highlighted after the November floods last year as a potential disaster waiting to happen after videos of the project which went viral, showing mudflows.

Due to the many incidents of ongoing hill construction, abandoned hill construction, exposed hills slopes and potential landslide areas all over Penang island, she said the erosion and sedimentation control committee, known as Ops Lumpur, should be improved.

“Ops Lumpur should be intensified to check and rehabilitate these areas to prevent further disaster especially during the rainy season,” she said.

She said the Penang Hills Watch should be invited as an observer to such operations and not bound by secrecy laws.

“We emphasise that there should be consistent monitoring and not just one-off inspections,” she said.

Penang Forum also demanded for greater transparency and accountability in the local authority’s regulatory role over the construction industry, especially in the matter of hill land development.

“We again call upon the state to review its policies and guidelines of hill developments, and call for a moratorium on all hill development and highway projects over the hills,” she said.

She said the state should ban all hill development until it has done a comprehensive check on all hill slopes, taken remedial actions, and completed the rehabilitation of hill slopes.