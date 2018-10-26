Xiaomi brings back the sliding phone

Xiaomi launches sliding Mi Mix 3. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Oct 26 — The new Mi Mix 3 smartphone by Xiaomi revealed yesterday has one of the thinnest bezels on the market; the innovative sliding apparatus makes the notch unnecessary and frame thinner than ever.

Our notchless dreams are coming true, and for those of you who miss your slider phones, consider all your wishes granted. In a graphic that Xiaomi shared yesterday, we can see that this new full-screen flagship smartphone eliminates the notch, bringing the screen-to-body ratio to 93.4 per cent.

The device joins the LG G7 ThinQ, OnePlus 6, and Samsung Galaxy 9 lineup in being powered by Qualcomm’s premium Snapdragon 845 mobile platform, a chip designed to be ultra fast with top-of-the-line performance. Though impressive, this powerhouse is (kind of) old news at this point in mobile technology; what’s really novel about the Mi Mix 3 is actually a feature reminiscent of phones from the 2000s: It’s a slider.

The sliding mechanism allows for the absence of a notch thanks to the two front cameras — one 24MP and the other 2MP — being instead placed on the sliding portion of the device accompanied by a selfie-light. You’ll find two more 12 MP cameras on the rear, bringing the total up to four. The photographs and videos are then supported by a wide span of AI features including, but not limited to, AI video editing, AI makeup and Beautify, and AI studio lighting.

The third-generation Mi Mix that starts with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage will be on sale in China starting November 1 for around ¥3,299 (about RM1981). The release will be accompanied by special edition version with 10GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for ¥4,999. For now, there’s no news about the device coming to the US market, but pricing for India should be announced soon. — AFP-Relaxnews