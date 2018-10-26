After three hours, Rosmah and sons leave commercial crime police

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor arrives at the KPJ tower in Kuala Lumpur October 26, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor left Menara KPJ on Jalan Tun Razak here after spending three hours with the Anti-Money Laundering Crime Investigation Team today.

The wife of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak was spotted leaving the building with her two sons, Riza Aziz and Mohd Norashman Najib, in a car at level five at about 1.10pm, just before the compulsory Friday prayers for Muslims.

They had been called by the police to answer questions on the alleged misappropriation of funds from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), the sovereign investment fund her husband helped set up in 2009.

None spoke to the media that had been waiting outside since early morning.

Rosmah and Najib had just moments earlier been stripped of state awards from the Negri Sembilan palace.

Rosmah lost her Darjah Seri Paduka Tuanku Ja’afar Yang Amat Terpuji (SPTJ) while Najib lost his Darjah Seri Utama Negri Sembilan.

However, both still have numerous awards from other states, which allow them to keep their titles.