MACC nabs ‘datuk’ cop who allegedly took bribes from lower ranked cop

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has detained a senior police officer with the title of “Datuk” to assist investigations into a corruption case involving more than RM100,000.

“Yes, I can confirm that MACC has detained a senior police officer with the “Datuk” title ,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

The 56-year-old senior police officer with the rank of Senior Assistant Commissioner (SAC) was arrested at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya at about 7pm yesterday.

It is learnt that the suspect, who was a former department director at Bukit Aman (Federal Police headquarters) , allegedly solicited and received bribes totalling more than RM100,000 between August 2017 and August this year.

The money was for not taking action against a policeman with the rank of corporal at the Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement (JSPT) Unit who took bribes for reducing payments on summonses.

The officer has been arrested under Section 17 (a) of the MACC Act 2009 and the remand application will be made this morning at the Magistrate’s Court in Putrajaya. ­— Bernama