iPhone lovers, here’s where you can get the latest models in Ipoh, PJ and KB

SNS Network marketing manager Harry Chin (right) and staff Wong Ngah Woon showing the newly launched iPhone XR, XS Max and XS at the SNS Network outlet in Ipoh October 26, 2018. — Pictures by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Oct 26 — So you’ve been lusting after Apple’s latest smartphone models, but have had trouble getting your hands on the iPhone XR, XS Max and XS because you don’t live in KL.

Not to worry, SNS Network (M) Sdn Bhd has stocked up on them at their stores on Jalan Sultan Nazrin Shah here in Ipoh, Perak and Kota Baru, Kelantan.

SNS Network marketing manager Harry Chin said that they only have 100 units for each iPhone model at the moment.

Network Marketing Manager Harry Chin speaks to Malay Mail during an interview at the SNS Network outlet in Ipoh October 26, 2018.

“We have already sold about 20 phones in the first half an hour of the opening and those who had pre-registered via online might come and collect the phones during lunch hour since it’s a working day today,” he told Malay Mail at the Ipoh launch today.

“We’re pretty sure that the phones can be sold out by the end of the day,” he said, assuring that the next batch will arrive soon.

Chin also said SNS Network’s iPhone range is being launched simultaneously in two other locations in the country: iTworld at the Kota Bharu Mall in Kelantan and iTworld in Petaling Jaya, Selangor.

Customers queuing up to purchase the newly launched iPhone XR, XS Max and XS at the SNS Network outlet in Ipoh October 26, 2018.

In Ipoh, the crowd started lining up as early as 8am, one hour before the launching, as the first 10 customers is entitled for a free wireless charger, while the balance 40 customers is entitled free gifts such as cash vouchers, casing and phone cables.

Mohd Fekry Md Nordin, 39, was the first customer to get his hand on the iPhone XR at the store today.

Mohd Fekry Md Nordin was the first customer to get his hands on the newly launched iPhone XR at the SNS Network outlet in Ipoh October 26, 2018. — Picture by Farhan Najib

“I came early as I want to escape the crowd, but luckily it’s a working day today. So when I came around 8am, I was the first,” he said.

Mohd Fekry said who bought the red colour iPhone XR said that he has been eyeing for the phone since its introduction.

“I have done my research through YouTube and noticed that it’s not much different from the XS model and it’s quite cheap compared to other models. Suitable for those under the middle income group,” he said.

Another customer, Hew Seng Kee, 65, who also bought the XR model, said that he prefers buying the phone at the SNS Network as they provide phone setup assistance and follow ups.

“The staffs are very friendly and they provide a number of services including securing back-ups from old phone,” he said.

The new iPhone models are available in a variety of colours and storage options from 64GB up to 512GB.

People trying out the newly launched iPhone XR, XS Max and XS at the SNS Network outlet in Ipoh October 26, 2018.

Both iPhone XS and XS Max are available in gold, silver and space grey and priced between RM4,999 and RM7,049.

The iPhone XR is slightly cheaper with a starting price of RM3,599 up to RM4,299 and comes in

six colours: white, black, blue, yellow, coral and red.

All three models comes with Face ID for secure authentication and equipped with custom-build chip in the phone called A12 Bionic with next generation Neural Engine.

The A12 Bionic chip offers a number of battery and performance improvements, as well as a significantly enhanced image signal processor (ISP).