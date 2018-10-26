Negri palace strips Najib, Rosmah of awards

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor arrives at the KPJ tower in Kuala Lumpur October 26, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak and Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor both had their titles from Negri Sembilan revoked with immediate effect today.

According to national news agency Bernama, Najib lost his Darjah Seri Utama Negri Sembilan (SPNS) while Rosmah was stripped of her Darjah Seri Paduka Tuanku Ja’afar Yang Amat Terpuji (SPTJ) from her home state.

This was announced by an official of the federal protocol registry.

Najib is facing over three dozen charges of money laundering, abuse and criminal breach of trust related to 1MDB.

Rosmah, the wife of the former prime minister, is currently being questioned by commercial crime investigators examining her role in the 1MDB scandal.

She has also been charged with 17 counts of money laundering.

The ex-PM may continue to be called Datuk Seri as he has a raft of honours from all other states aside from Negri Sembilan.

Rosmah also still possesses awards from Kedah, Kelantan, Melaka, Pahang, Sabah, Sarawak, and Selangor.

Her titles permit her to use the honorific “Datuk Seri” but she chooses to retain the “Datin Seri” that wives are of Datukship recipients are allowed to apply.

