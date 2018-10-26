Amylea Azizan proud of dangdut queen Amelina

Amylea Azizan (left) and Kaer Azami pose with Amelina at Gegar Vaganza concert. — Picture via Instagram @amyleaazizan

PETALING JAYA, Oct 26 — Singer Amylea Azizan is proud of dandgut queen Amelina despite her being almost eliminated from Gegar Vaganza last week.

Amylea said her song Tak Pernah Hilang, which Amelina sang during the competition, is not easy to sing especially for one with dangdut background.

“It is not an easy song to sing. Amelina is a great dangdut singer and she might have not sang my song before.

“And she only had a few days to practice. To make matters worse, it was a duet,” she told ProjekMM.

The original song was sung by Amylea and Kaer Azami.

During the competition, Amelina sang it with Sam Innuendo.

For her attempt, Amelina was placed among the bottom three along wth Billy Zulkarnain and Shafie Rio but was saved from elimination.

Amylea, 31, said Amelina’s performance of her song was like a tribute.

“Me and Kaer were proud of Amelina as we are also her fans. We couldn’t believe that she sang our song. It was like a dream.”

Tak Pernah Hilang is one of 30 songs to compete at the semifinals of Muzik-Muzik 33, to be shown for weekly from November 6 to November 23 and Amylea said all their hard work has paid off.

She added Kaer was the best partner she could have hoped for.

“I believe when we performed the song something magical would happen as we understood each other,

“Being nominated for the semifinal of Muzik-Muzik is the biggest achievement I have had in my 13 years in the industry,” she added.

Amylea was a product of Astro’s Akademi Fantasia reality singing programme in 2005 while Kaer was from the 2004 alumni.