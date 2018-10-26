Kedah PKR elections to be held today and tomorrow

Kedah PKR Leadership Council chairman Azman Ismail said today’s elections would involve 10 divisions namely Langkawi, Jerlun, Kubang Pasu, Padang Terap, Pokok Sena, Alor Setar, Kuala Kedah, Pendang, Sik and Baling. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

ALOR SETAR, Oct 26 — The elections for Kedah PKR, which had been cancelled on Sept 22, will be held today and tomorrow.

Kedah PKR Leadership Council chairman Azman Ismail said today’s elections would involve 10 divisions namely Langkawi, Jerlun, Kubang Pasu, Padang Terap, Pokok Sena, Alor Setar, Kuala Kedah, Pendang, Sik and Baling.

“Party members in five other divisions namely Jerai, Merbok, Sungai Petani, Padang Serai and Kulim-Bandar Baharu will go to the polls tomorrow (Saturday),” he told Bernama here. — Bernama