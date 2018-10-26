Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. Malaysia

Kedah PKR elections to be held today and tomorrow

Published 57 minutes ago on 26 October 2018

Kedah PKR Leadership Council chairman Azman Ismail said today’s elections would involve 10 divisions namely Langkawi, Jerlun, Kubang Pasu, Padang Terap, Pokok Sena, Alor Setar, Kuala Kedah, Pendang, Sik and Baling. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa
Kedah PKR Leadership Council chairman Azman Ismail said today’s elections would involve 10 divisions namely Langkawi, Jerlun, Kubang Pasu, Padang Terap, Pokok Sena, Alor Setar, Kuala Kedah, Pendang, Sik and Baling. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

ALOR SETAR, Oct 26 — The elections for Kedah PKR, which had been cancelled on Sept 22, will be held today and tomorrow.

Kedah PKR Leadership Council chairman Azman Ismail said today’s elections would involve 10 divisions namely Langkawi, Jerlun, Kubang Pasu, Padang Terap, Pokok Sena, Alor Setar, Kuala Kedah, Pendang, Sik and Baling.

“Party members in five other divisions namely Jerai, Merbok, Sungai Petani, Padang Serai and Kulim-Bandar Baharu will go to the polls tomorrow (Saturday),” he told Bernama here. — Bernama

Related Articles

In Malaysia