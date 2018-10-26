Idris Elba, Tilda Swinton sign on to ‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’

British actor Idris Elba — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 26 — Mad Max: Fury Road director George Miller’s new fantasy romance has cast its first actors.

Oscar-winning director Miller (Happy Feet) has penned the script and will also direct the epic film.

Details of the plot of Three Thousand Years of Longing are as yet unknown but the story will revolve around a genie.

Miller will produce the project along with his regular collaborator Doug Mitchell.

Idris Elba recently joined the cast of Universal and Working Title’s musical Cats as Macavity. Tilda Swinton was last seen lending her voice to Wes Anderson’s stop-motion feature Isle of Dogs. She also stars in Luca Guadagnino’s Suspiria, out soon. — AFP-Relaxnews