Bursa turns red at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — Bursa Malaysia has erased earlier gains as losses in regional bourses hampered buying sentiment in the local stock market.

At 11.21am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 7.32 points to 1,679.27 from yesterday’s close of 1,686.59.

The index opened 3.89 points better at 1,690.48.

Among regional stock markets, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 declined 0.22 per cent to 21,221.50, Singapore’s Straits Times Index fell 1.48 per cent to 2,968.26 while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was 0.78 per cent lower at 24,799.

Among heavyweights on Bursa Malaysia, Maybank eased five sen to RM9.42, Public Bank fell 40 sen to RM24.50, Tenaga added eight sen to RM14.08 and Petronas Chemicals rose five sen to RM9.30.

For actives, Seacera lost 6.5 sen to 16.5 sen, Nova MSV shed one sen to 14 sen and Sapura Energy was flat at 33.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index fell 47.71 points to 11,555.04, the FBM Emas Shariah Index lost 24.28 points to 11,514.71 and the FBMT 100 Index went down 46.55 points to 11,410.12.

The FBM Ace Index decreased 30.6 points to 4,781.05 and the FBM 70 slipped 41.36 points to 13,203.42.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index was 20.96 points weaker at 7,296.47, the Financial Services Index decreased 74.13 points to 17,106.64, and the Industrial Products and Services Index went up by 0.29 point to 168.04.

Market breadth was negative with losers outpacing gainers 382 to 244, with 305 counters unchanged, 969 untraded and 22 others suspended.

Volume stood at 776.37 million units valued at RM539.24 million. — Bernama