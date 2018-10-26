Alexander Wang and Uniqlo collection incoming November 8

The Alexander Wang x Uniqlo collection is due out from November 8. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Oct 26 — After announcing their collaboration on October 11, the Uniqlo brand and fashion designer Alexander Wang have revealed a selection of looks and a launch date for their upcoming collection. The eagerly awaited pieces go on sale online (www.uniqlo.com) from November 8 before landing in stores.

Uniqlo and American designer Alexander Wang have a new “Heattech” collection in the works, designed for keeping warm this winter without compromising on style. Here, the Japanese brand’s famous technology — which has temperature-regulating properties that keep the wearer warm with no need for lots of bulky layers — meets the elegance of Alexander Wang’s designs.

The result is a toasty collection for men and women comprising pieces to wear alone and underwear garments. The capsule comes in five timeless colours, including grey, beige, white and the New York designer’s signature black.

Men can shop long-sleeved T-shirts, tank tops, long underwear, boxer shorts and briefs, while women can brave the cold with various types of T-shirts, tank tops, leggings, a bra, briefs and bodysuits.

The collection is due out from November 8 — a day that promises plenty in the way of fashion collaborations, since the Moschino [tv] H&M collection launches the same day. — AFP-Relaxnews