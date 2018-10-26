Malaysian drug courier dies on Singapore gallows, family's lawyer confirms

Lawyer Surendran (pic) called the hanging by Singapore a lawless act that disregarded the due process. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — Malaysian Prabu Pathmanathan, 31, was executed at dawn in Singapore’s Changi Prison today, lawyer N. Surendran said in a statement.

Surendran who represents Prabu’s family also confirmed that they have collected his body for cremation later today, but called the hanging by Singapore a lawless act that disregarded the due process.

“The execution was an unlawful, and brutal act, carried out in breach of due process and in defiance of the appeals made by neighbouring Malaysia,” he said.

