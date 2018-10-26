Lacoste to celebrate Mickey with new capsule collection

A t-shirt from the Lacoste x Disney collection. — AFP pic

PARIS, Oct 26 — Lacoste has become the latest fashion brand to show up for Mickey and Minnie Mouse’s 90th birthday.

The French luxury label has teamed up with Disney on a capsule collection marking the milestone anniversary of the famous cartoon duo, as well as its own 85th year in business.

The collection, which is set to launch in the US on November 1 and then roll out internationally from November 14, will span t-shirts, sweaters and dresses for men, women and children, many with a tennis theme, with each piece featuring images of either Mickey or Minnie. A sneaker and leather goods collection also appears in the series. Colorways include soft hues such as white, grey, navy, pink and green.

Lacoste is not the only fashion brand celebrating Mickey’s 90th (which falls officially on November 18) — earlier this week, US label Rag & Bone announced the launch of a unisex capsule collection with Disney honouring the cheeky animated character, while Colourpop Cosmetics, Target, Marc Jacobs and Opening Ceremony are just some of the additional brands to have launched their own special Mickey collections over the course of this year.

The move comes weeks after Lacoste found itself in the spotlight thanks to the appointment of a new creative director. British designer Louise Trotter was announced earlier this month as the creative set to take over at the brand, filling the vacancy left by Portuguese designer Felipe Oliveira Baptista, who parted ways with the brand back in May. — AFP-Relaxnews