Musical group BTS arrive at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 20, 2018. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 26 — After teasing their joint track this week and eliciting a wave of anticipation, BTS and Steve Aoki have dropped Waste It On Me.

The collaboration between the Korean boy band and the US DJ/producer is BTS’s first full song in English and their first new music since the release of Love Yourself: Answer.

The track, which comes accompanied by a lyric video, is an anthem for young love.

Waste It On Me is set to appear on Aoki’s forthcoming album Neon Future III. — AFP-Relaxnews