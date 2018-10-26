RAM revises SPG's RM215m Serial Sukuk Musharakah to positive

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — RAM Ratings has revised the outlook on the AA2(s) rating of Sarawak Power Generation Sdn Bhd’s (SPG) RM215 million Serial Sukuk Musharakah (2006/2021) to positive from stable.

In a statement today, RAM said this follows the recent revision of Sarawak Energy Bhd Group’s (SEB) rating outlook, also to positive from stable.

“The enhanced rating continues to reflect SEB’s strong support for SPG, which the former owns via its 100 per cent-held subsidiary, SEB Power Sdn Bhd,” it said in a statement today.

In 2017, the plant’s performance was affected by lengthy scheduled maintenance.

“We highlight, however, that the company’s capacity payment losses are within our expectation. Our sensitised cash flow projections indicate that SPG’s minimum sukuk service coverage ratio will remain robust at around 1.50 times between 2018 and 2021.

“SPG represented that it will prioritise its sukuk obligations over its capex, the repayment of advances to SEB and dividend distributions,” it said.

As an independent power producer, SPG is exposed to single-project risk. Additionally, the operations and maintenance arrangement outlined in the power purchase agreement only covers broad issues of responsibility and compensation.

“Nevertheless, the absence of a formal operations and maintenance agreement between SPG and Syarikat Sesco Bhd (Sesco) is unlikely to give rise to any dispute given the group’s strong commitment, as proven to date,” it said.

Meanwhile, RAM has also revised the outlook on the AA2(s) rating of Mukah Power Generation Sdn Bhd’s (MPG) RM665 million Senior Sukuk Mudharabah Programme (2006/2021), to positive from stable.

This follows the recent revision of SEB’s rating outlook, also to positive from stable.

“The enhanced rating continues to reflect SEB’s strong support for MPG, which the former owns via its 100 per cent-held subsidiary of SEB Power,” it said.

RAM said that the MPG’s exposure to demand risk remains minimal under the terms of its new power purchase agreement with Sesco.

“The company is entitled to full capacity payments, subject to meeting certain performance requirements. It is also entitled to energy payments for electricity sold,” it said. — Bernama