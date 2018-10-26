Malaysia’s challenge fizzles out in French Open

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — The country’s interest in the 2018 French Open Badminton Tournament has ended after two standing pairs left were beaten by their respective opponents in the second round of the tournament in Paris on Thursday (Friday in Malaysia).

National men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia Teng Fong-Soh Wooi Yik lost 19-21 and 16-21 to Han Chengkai-Zhou Houdong of China in their match held at Stade Pierre de Coubertin, according to the Badminton World Federation (BWF) website;www.bwfworldtour.bwfbadminton.com.

National mixed doubles pair and eighth seeded Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai suffered an unexpected 19-21, 24-22 and 19-21 defeat to unseeded England pair Marcus Ellis-Lauren Smith.

Malaysia’s interest in two other events — men’s singles and women’s doubles, fizzled out after the players lost to their respective opponents in the first round. — Bernama