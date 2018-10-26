Chris Pratt linked with crime thriller ‘Fast’

Chris Pratt poses for a portrait while promoting Marvel Studios’ ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ in Los Angeles April 20, 2017. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 26 — The Jurassic World and Guardians of the Galaxy star is on track to take on the role of a special forces soldier tasked with taking down a protected drug syndicate in Fast.

It appears likely that the writer behind Sicario and director of Wind River will team up with Chris Pratt in new project Fast.

Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World franchise star Pratt is in talks over the role, per Variety, which reports that Fast has a black ops team put up against a drug-running operation.

Complicating matters is the fact that the drug dealers are already under the protection of the DEA.

As well as penning cross-border cartel takedown action movie Sicario and getting back into directing through 2017’s Wyoming murder investigation Wind River, Taylor Sheridan has been overseeing TV series Yellowstone, a considerable success for its network, Paramount.

After appearing in both Avengers: Infinity War and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom in 2018, Pratt has The Lego Movie 2 set for February 2019, with Billy the Kid and Pat Garrett face-off The Kid, a third Jurassic World movie, and action adventure Cowboy Ninja Viking lined up afterwards. — AFP-Relaxnews