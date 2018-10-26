Off-White is crowned the hottest fashion brand by Lyst

US designer Virgil Abloh from Off-White fashion house greets the audience during the men’s spring/summer 2019 collection fashion show in Paris June 20, 2018. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Oct 26 — Off-White has been named “the hottest brand on the planet”, in a new fashion report.

According to the latest quarterly ranking of clothing labels and products from global fashion search platform Lyst, which has received financial backing from LVMH, the Virgil Abloh-headed streetwear brand is the current number one fan favourite on the site.

The report, which takes into account the behaviour of Lyst’s five million monthly online shoppers, as well as Google search data, conversion rates, sales, and social media statistics worldwide over a three-month period, found that searches for Off-White were up 14 per cent quarter on quarter. The report cites Abloh’s ongoing collaboration with Nike, as well as his recent on-court designs for tennis superstar Serena Williams, as two of the defining factors for the brand’s recent social success. The report highlights the fact that “traffic to Off-White products online increased 10 per cent in August,” when Williams appeared at the US Open tournament in a dress created by the US designer.

In second place on the list is the Italian heavyweight Gucci, followed by Balenciaga, Nike and Prada respectively. Versace, Yeezy, Vetements, Fendi and Valentino make up the top ten brands for Q3, making for a very Italian list.

The report also looked at the hottest individual products for the quarter — singling out Dior’s ‘Saddle Bag’ as the number one must-have this season. An Off-White logo belt, Birkenstock’s “Madrid” sandals, jeans from Jonathan Simkhai and Nike’s “M2K Tekno” sneakers rounded out the top five.

To read the report in full, see www.lyst.com. — AFP-Relaxnews