Keira Knightley cuts an irreverent figure for Chanel

Keira Knightley fronts a new Chanel campaign for the ‘Coco Crush’ jewellery collection. — AFP pic

PARIS, Oct 26 — A Chanel jewellery ambassador since June 2016, the British actress Keira Knightley stars in a new campaign for the “Coco Crush” collection. Three short films, each based on a quote from Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel, are set to be unveiled tomorrow.

A year after treating fans to a rendition of the Jeanne Moreau song Le Tourbillon de la vie in a Chanel campaign, Knightley is back fronting the “Coco Crush” collection, this time in a rebellious and irreverent mood.

Titled “My Way, My Allure”, the campaign comprises three short films in which the British actress responds to quotes from Gabrielle Chanel with a cheeky audacity. In the first video, the actress quotes Mademoiselle Chanel as saying, “always remove, never add,” to which Knightley replies, “I always add and never remove”.

An ambassador for Chanel makeup, fragrance and jewellery, the British actress has a long-standing relationship with the French fashion house. Knightley has starred in such movies as Pirates of the Caribbean, Love Actually and The Duchess. — AFP-Relaxnews