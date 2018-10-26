Leonardo DiCaprio to star in Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

Leonardo DiCaprio (left) and Martin Scorsese at a Los Angeles County Museum of Art event, November 2013. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 26 — Actor Leonardo DiCaprio and director Martin Scorsese are extending their collaborative partnership to a sixth feature film.

Leonardo DiCaprio has accepted the starring role in Killers of the Flower Moon, one of Martin Scorsese’s upcoming projects.

DiCaprio’s production company, Appian Way, was already on board.

The movie is based on a best-selling non-fiction book of the same name, which itself is based on one of the early cases investigated by a newly-formed FBI in 1920s south central USA.

DiCaprio co-starred in Scorsese’s 2002 historical metropolitan epic Gangs of New York, before going on to lead or co-headline Howard Hughes biopic The Aviator (2004), mafia and police force infiltration thriller The Departed (2006), psychological thriller Shutter Island (2010) and stock market drama The Wolf of Wall Street (2013). — AFP-Relaxnews