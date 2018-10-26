Rita Ora shares ‘Phoenix’ track listing

‘Phoenix’ is due out November 23. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 26 — Avicii, Liam Payne, Rudimental and Julia Michaels all feature on the track listing for Rita Ora’s Phoenix, which is due out next month.

The British singer has revealed the track listing in full, with previously released tracks including For You (from Fifty Shades Freed), the star-studded Girls, Let You Love Me, Anywhere and Your Song among its titles.

Lonely Together by the late DJ Avicii, which was released in 2017 and features vocals by Ora, likewise appears on the album, as do collaborations with Rudimental (on Summer Love) and Julia Michaels (Keep Talking).

Phoenix track listing:

1. Anywhere

2. Let You Love Me

3. New Look

4. Lonely Together — Avicii (featuring Rita Ora)

5. Your Song

6. Only Want You

7. First Time High

8. For You (Fifty Shades Freed) with Liam Payne

9. Summer Love with Rudimental

10. Girls featuring Cardi B, Bebe Rexha and Charli XCX

11. Keep Talking featuring Julia Michaels

12. Hell of a Life

13. Velvet Rope

14. Falling to Pieces

15. Cashmere

16. Soul Survivor

Phoenix is set to drop on November 23. The long-awaited album will come six years after the singer’s debut LP, 2012’s Ora. — AFP-Relaxnews