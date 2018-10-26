Report: GST ‘tax holiday’ shot in arm for Q3 earnings

The plan by Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng (pic) to shore up revenue in his 2019 budget speech will be closely followed by investors. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — Malaysian companies are expected to show growth for the third quarter, thanks to the tax-free period that firms enjoyed after Pakatan Harapan replaced the goods and services tax with one on sales and services, Bloomberg reported.

The season, which began with results from Public Bank Berhad yesterday, is expected to benefit from higher spending as taxes were dropped for most of the September quarter, according to Areca Capital Sdn and Fortress Capital Asset Management Sdn Bhd.

The new sales and services tax was enforced at the start of last month after the GST was scrapped June 1.

“Third-quarter earnings will be the best quarter this year due to tax-free period boosting consumption, sales and loan growth,” Danny Wong, chief executive officer at Areca Capital Sdn, was quoted as saying.

Auto, lenders, exporters and consumer companies are expected to report earnings growth year-on-year, he added.

Twelve-month forward earnings estimates for the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia Index have yet to drop since the end of the second quarter in June, the report noted.

Comparatively, the MSCI Emerging Market Asia Index dropped three per cent in the same period, according to Bloomberg data.

But the robust earnings will likely be one-off and hard to repeat, said Geoffrey Ng, director at Fortress Capital Asset Management Sdn.

Profit outlook for the coming year will depend on the spending outlay unveiled in federal budget next week, he said.

Investors will look forward to Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng’s plan to shore up revenue in his 2019 budget speech on November 2 to assess the outlook for earnings.

The government has pared its economic expansion target and abandoned a plan to balance its finances by 2020 to address income inequality amid struggles to rein in debt.