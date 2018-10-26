Hear William Shatner and Iggy Pop’s rendition of ‘Silent Night’

‘Shatner Claus’ is out today. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 26 — Punk icon Iggy Pop and Star Trek icon William Shatner team up on an unlikely recording of Silent Night for Shatner’s upcoming Christmas album.

Shatner Claus: The Christmas Album is a 14-track LP in which Shatner is joined on Christmas hits by a variety of artists, including the likes of Henry Rollins, ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons, Rick Wakeman of Yes, Brad Paisley and Judy Collins.

One of the most noteworthy duets is his rendition of Silent Night with Iggy Pop, to which Pop lends his baritone, while Shatner bookends the track with his trademark spoken-word narration.

The full Shatner Claus track listing follows:

1. Jingle Bells featuring Henry Rollins

2. Blue Christmas featuring Brad Paisley

3. Little Drummer Boy featuring Joe Louis Walker

4. Winter Wonderland featuring Todd Rundgren & Artimus Pyle

5. Twas The Night Before Christmas featuring Mel Collins

6. Run Rudolph Run featuring Elliot Easton

7. O Come, O Come Emmanuel featuring Rick Wakeman

8. Silver Bells featuring Ian Anderson

9. One For You, One For Me

10. Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer featuring Billy Gibbons

11. Silent Night featuring Iggy Pop

12. White Christmas featuring Judy Collins

13. Feliz Navidad featuring Dani Bender

Bonus track

14. Jingle Bells featuring Henry Rollins (Punk Rock Version)

Shatner Claus is out today, on Cleopatra Records. — AFP-Relaxnews