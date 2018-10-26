Ellie Goulding, Diplo and Swae Lee drop ‘Close to Me’

British singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding poses on the red carpet on arrival for the BRIT Awards 2018 in London February 21, 2018. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 26 — UK singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding, US producer Diplo and US rapper/singer Swae Lee have teamed up on the new single Close to Me.

The single got its premiere on Annie’s Mac’s BBC 1 Radio show, where it was named Hottest Record in the World.

Goulding and Diplo previously collaborated more than three years ago on Powerful, off the Major Lazer album Peace is the Mission.

The new release is Goulding’s first new music since her 2015 album Delirium, which featured her global hit single Love Me Like You Do. Diplo has been busy at work with Mark Ronson on their joint project Silk City, while Swae Lee dropped a collaboration with Post Malone last week from the upcoming animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. — AFP-Relaxnews