Rosmah arrives at commercial crime unit HQ, sons to join her

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor arrives at the KPJ tower in Kuala Lumpur October 26, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor is at the office of the Anti-Money Laundering Crime Investigation Team here to provide her statement for its investigation into the misappropriation of funds from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

The wife of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrived at Menara KPJ at about 9.45am.

She was initially scheduled to give her statement yesterday, but this was delayed until today.

Besides Rosmah, her sons Riza Aziz and Mohd Norashman Najib will also give their statements for the investigation.

Rosmah is already facing 17 counts of money laundering, but it is unclear if the funds from those charges are related to 1MDB.

Riza is a co-founder of the US production firm Red Granite that is accused of using 1MDB funds to fund, among others, the Wolf of Wall Street movie.