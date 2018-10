Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America en route to the United States, make their way to Pijijiapan from Mapastepec, Mexico October 25, 2018. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Oct 26 — US President Donald Trump is considering a plan to ban entry of migrants at the United States’ southern border with Mexico and deny them asylum, the Washington Post reported this morning.

With a caravan of Central American migrants trekking through Mexico toward the United States, the White House is considering whether to shut the border and deny them the opportunity to seek asylum in the United States, the Post said, citing unnamed administration officials. — Reuters