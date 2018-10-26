Report: Mayor orders end to wheel clamping in KL

KL mayor Datuk Nor Hisham Ahmad Dahlan felt wheel clamping enforcement invited a negative view of his agency, a source told StarMetro. — Picture Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Nor Hisham Dahlan has ordered the indefinite suspension of wheel clamping enforcement in the city.

The StarMetro quoted a Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) source as saying a meeting on the issue was held between DBKL executive director (planning) Datuk Mahadi Che Ngah and senior officers from the legal and finance departments as well as parking operators.

“This time, however, there is no turning back as the directive is from the mayor himself,” the source said in the report.

The source stated that the decision made by the mayor was after witnessing an argument between a motorist and DBKL officers in Taman Tun Dr Ismail recently.

Nor Hisham felt such enforcement invited a negative view of his agency after personally witnessing the incident, the person said.

If true, this will be the second time DBKL suspends wheel clamping after a previous attempt in May, right after the general election this year following requests by Kuala Lumpur MPs.

The suspension was lifted in non-hotspot areas in the city.

Parking operator Vista Summerose managing director Datuk Nik Haidi Nik Mohamed confirmed receiving notification of the mayor’s decision.

“Unfortunately, it is true and we are disappointed because we have a contract that clearly spells out that DBKL authored us to clamp illegally parked vehicles,” he was quoted saying in the report.

“It is going to cost DBKL a lot (in compensation). I estimate it to be not less than RM80 million as we were given the authorization to manage parking and clamping.”

He also expressed concern over the livelihood of his staff as it would mean at least 100 employees would be jobless next month.

Nik Haidi also predicted that parking offences will increase in November once clamping is suspended.

“Clamping was the most effective enforcement method in easing congestion in Kuala Lumpur and we have proven it countless times in the past,” he said.

DBKL clamps an average of 915 vehicles per day and issues compound notices on an average of 3,659 cars daily.

DBKL outsources its parking contract to Yayasan Wilayah Persekutuan (YWP), which hired parking contractor Vista Summerose to do the job.