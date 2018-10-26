Watch Kesha’s video for ‘Here Comes the Change’

Kesha arrives for the 60th Grammy Awards in New York January 28, 2018. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 26 — Kesha has released a black and white video for Here Comes the Change, a ballad that will appear in the upcoming movie On the Basis of Sex.

The singer plays guitar and harmonica in the clip, whose silent movie opening leads way to an attic scene in which Kesha, dressed in a vintage frock, sets up to sing and play and drum and guitar.

Kesha dropped the anthem for equality back in September, bringing in backup vocalists for an uplifting, gospel sound, while guitar and harmonica echo the protest folk music of the 1960s.

The track will feature on the soundtrack for On the Basis of Sex, a film about Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and several clips from the film feature in the new video.

On the Basis of Sex, which stars Felicity Jones, is out December 25 in US theatres. — AFP-Relaxnews