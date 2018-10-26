Najib says it’s not him that’s irrelevant, just Pakatan ministers constantly absent

Lim had mocked Najib for posting a photograph of himself addressing empty rows facing the Opposition bench. — Picture via Facebook/Najib Razak

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak said today ministers remained largely “missing” even when the former prime minister was absent in the Dewan Rakyat, after he delivered a speech before an empty hall on Wednesday.

The Pekan MP made the assertion on Facebook this morning in response to DAP stalwart Lim Kit Siang who said Wednesday’s incident showed the disgraced former Barisan Nasional chairman was fast descending into obscurity.

Najib, however, suggested that the crux of the issue was more about absentee Pakatan Harapan leaders than about his political influence.

“The other day Kit Siang said no ministers or deputy ministers were present when I gave a speech because I’m no longer relevant,” he posted on his Facebook page.

“But the next day I responded and told him that most of the ministers and deputy ministers were still absent even when I’m not in the Hall.

“Yesterday morning I was also not present in the House and still no sign of the ministers and deputy ministers. So my question to Kit Siang is, do PH ministers view me or Parliament as irrelevant?” the former prime minister added.

Lim said on Wednesday the sight of former prime minister Najib speaking to a largely empty Dewan Rakyat demonstrates his fast-fading influence.

He mocked Najib for posting a photograph of himself addressing empty rows facing the Opposition bench, “thanking” the ex-PM for showing Malaysia and the world how much his words still matter.

The photograph, which was widely circulated on social media, was aimed at the absenteeism of PH ministers over the week.

The issue has since become a hotly debated topic with the government heavily criticised for their absence.