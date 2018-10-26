Singapore has rejected clemency petition by family of Malaysian on death row, lawyer says

Lawyer N. Surendran (pic) said he does not have confirmation yet on Prabu's execution this morning. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SINGAPORE, Oct 26 — The President of Singapore’s office has last night rejected Prabu N Pathmanathan family’s clemency petition, according to lawyer N. Surendran.

“They sent a letter to Prabu’s brother,” he told Bernama when contacted via WhatsApp this morning.

The family of Malaysian citizen Prabu, who is on death row in Singapore, has delivered a fresh petition for clemency yesterday.

The petition was signed both by Prabu’s parents and his five siblings.

Prabu’s execution is schedule for today, at dawn, at Changi Prison.

However, Surendran, the Lawyers for Liberty adviser said he does not have confirmation yet on the execution this morning.

Prabu, 31, was sentenced to death for committing several acts preparatory to and for the purposes of trafficking in 227.82g of diamorphine or heroin into the island state on December 31, 2014. — Bernama