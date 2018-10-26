Kadir Jasin urges journalists to put media freedom to good use

Datuk A. Kadir Jasin aid media practitioners need to be more sincere in producing news that benefited society although it may not be as interesting or sensational. ― Picture by Razak Ghazali

SHAH ALAM, Oct 26 — Media practitioners need to use the “media freedom” given to them by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government to generate news reports that will enable the rakyat to think and explore critically.

Veteran newsman and Tokoh Wartawan Negara Datuk A. Kadir Jasin said media practitioners need to be more sincere in producing news that benefited society although it may not be as interesting or sensational.

“There seems to more interest in sensationalism and it seems to be the fodder that is being served in the new media era we cannot be cowed by our own technology

“We have to prioritise reports that benefit the people although it may not be interesting, “ he said after the closing ceremony of ‘The International Communication Association (ICA) Regional Conference 2018 ‘ here, yesterday.

He cited the example of the recent school shoe issue raised by Education Minister Maszlee Malik which was given too much hype by the media, when in fact, there were other more important issues that the media could focus on.

Kadir who is also a special adviser on media and communications to the Prime Minister, said the media also played a role in helping and defining the direction of the new PH cabinet ministers and the administration.

He added that some media practitioners had more experience compared to the ministers who were still new in the job.

“Journalists can be ‘teachers’ by sharing the experiences they have,” said the former editor, reiterating that their writings should make their audience think question and explore various views. — Bernama