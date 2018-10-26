PKR election committee says ‘lost’ votes in five Melaka divisions due to technical reasons

Adzman said a group of IT experts invited by the CEC to try and search for the 2,001 election data had confirmed that the votes could not be detected. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — Some votes that were ‘lost’ in five Melaka divisions in the PKR election last Saturday were not caused by data manipulation, said Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Committee (CEC) Adzman Hedra.

He said a group of IT experts invited by the CEC to try and search for the 2,001 election data had confirmed that the votes could not be detected.

“We have called for IT experts including independent experts from abroad, as well as IT experts from the representatives of the candidates for the Deputy President’s post (Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and Mohd Rafizi Ramli) to try to pick out the votes, but they too failed and they had decided that the votes ‘disappeared’ because of technical reasons and not manipulation,” he said when contacted by Bernama last night.

Earlier, a meeting and discussions between the experts had been held at the Institut Darul Ehsan (IDE), Shah Alam.

Commenting on the solution for the votes in the five divisions in the state of Melaka, Adzman said two methods had been offered, whether to have a re-election for the whole area or re-election by only members whose votes had been affected.

“The CEC felt that it was better if the affected voters were given their opportunities back. None the less, the matter would be finalised later,” he added.

Tomorrow, 10 of the 15 divisions in Kedah will have a re-election after the election on September 22 were declared void after a fight broke out between the members as well as technical problems in the e-voting system.

The affected divisions are Langkawi, Jerlun, Kubang Pasu, Padang Terap, Pokok Sena, Alor Setar, Kuala Kedah, Pendang, and Sik.

A total of 49,924 members were eligible to vote in Kedah. — Bernama