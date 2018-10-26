Jamie Lee Curtis signs on for whodunit ‘Knives Out’

Cast member Jamie Lee Curtis poses at a premiere for the movie Halloween in Los Angeles, California, October 17, 2018. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Oct 26 — Halloween star Jamie Lee Curtis has joined Rian Johnson’s ensemble cast.

Following the success of the Halloween reboot released this week, where she reprised her role as Laurie Strode, Curtis (A Fish Called Wanda, Freaky Friday, Veronica Mars) is set to join an all-star cast in Rian Johnson’s Knives Out.

The film is a classic murder mystery, set in the contemporary era, and will star Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Lakeith Stanfield, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, and Ana de Armas.

Craig will play a detective assigned to solve the mystery, who director Johnson described as inspired by Agatha Christie’s famous Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot.

No details about Curtis’ character are known yet.

Johnson will write and direct, as well as produce with Ram Bergman.

Production is set to begin in November 2018.

Curtis began her career in 1978, with the first Halloween movie.

The remake has shattered previous box office records, grossing US$91.8 million (RM382.71 million) worldwide over its first weekend. — AFP-Relaxnews